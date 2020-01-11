MDT now has I-15 south of Dillon listed as scattered snow and ice to the Clark Canyon Reservoir.
DILLON- Friday night the Montana Department of Transportation was reporting I-15 from Dillon to the Montana-Idaho border as closed.
Severe weather in the area had the road closed from Friday night to Saturday morning according to the MDT Travel Info website.
All southbound traffic at the time was required to detour back north due to severe weather at Monida Pass.
The US National Weather Service Great Falls reported strong winds and drifting snow over the mountain passes of Southwest Montana.
If you are traveling, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website here.