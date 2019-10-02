BUTTE-In an effort to promote exercise and healthy habits, teachers and students around the country participated in National Walk to School Day.
In the Mining City Wednesday morning, 6 elementary schools hit the sidewalks with the help of some Montana Tech athletes.
While it was a brisk Autumn morning in Butte on Wednesday, kids had an added level of excitement to keep them warm on their walk to school. Dozens of Montana Tech athletes escorted the kids to school.
Each elementary school had designated spots for students to meet up with the athletes.
Tech volleyball player Maureen Jessop says it was great to bond with the students. "We talked about our favorite sports and what they want to do when they get into high school and it definitely promotes and kind of teaches kids that its fun to do sports and be active," said Jessop.
This is the sixth year Tech has hosted the event and organizers say they see more students participate each year. Tech's head women's basketball coach Carly Sanon says it's important for the college to give back to the community.
"It really shows about health and physical activity and it's a great way for our student athletes to give back to the community that really supports us," said Sanon.
Every student, whether they walked or not got a free t-shirt to show off their digger pride.
The walk isn't Tech's only outreach program, they also started a program which has athletes come into 4th grade classrooms across Butte to teach about respect and honesty.
Organizers say they hope even more students participate in the walk next October.