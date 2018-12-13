MISSOULA – One of the best shows in the night sky is happening tonight.
The Geminid Meteor Shower begins on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 13, and is expected to continue through the night.
Scientists say that if you’re watching from a rural area with clear skies, you can expect to see the most “shooting stars.”
The Geminids pass by Earth every December when Earth goes through a trail of debris left by a rocky space object named 3200 Phaethon, NASA says. Particles from Phaethon burn up when they enter Earth’s atmosphere.
The National Weather Service Missoula says the meteors will be easiest to see around 5:30 AM Friday morning, Mountain Standard Time:
“The meteors appear to emanate from the star Castor in the Gemini constellation which can be found in the eastern sky around midnight. For example, in Missoula, the Gemini constellation will be visible at 58 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon at midnight tonight (by 2 am, it will be more directly above your position towards the zenith and to the right). Look at dark spots in the sky away from the Geminid constellation and you just might be able to see a few streaks per minute! The moon will have set by 11 pm MST (in Missoula), which will help make the sky darker!”
NASA says some people might be able to see the meteors after 10:30 PM. Give your eyes half an hour to adjust to the dark sky, and don’t look at your phone while you wait.