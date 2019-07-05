HELENA - Officials have released the name of a man found dead near Canyon Ferry Reservoir, and say they've taken additional suspects into custody.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says on Wednesday evening, a 911 caller reported finding a dead body east of the Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Police have identified the man as Cory Leo Housel, 31, of Helena. They believe that Housel was the victim of a homicide reported on June 30.
Witnesses say Housel was shot in the head over a drug deal gone bad, according to the Associated Press.
The county attorney filed charges against Thomas Bristow for deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
With a tip through the Crime Stoppers program, Lewis and Clark County detectives worked with Butte Police Department Sheriff Ed Lester to find the black Chevy S-10.
On Thursday, the Anaconda Police took into custody two additional suspects. After interviews they were arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Joshua Henry, 33, and Kristie Iverson, 26, from Butte are held at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
In a press release, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says that “Cooperation is essential in making a good solid case.”
There are currently five detectives working the case along with other patrol deputies and city police officers. County Attorney Leo Gallagher’s Office is also assisting with the case.
This is still an active investigation.