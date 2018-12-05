BUTTE- Butte residents are upset after dozens of beer bottles were found on a popular sledding trail.
Kenna Allison and her boyfriend were hiking last Friday morning when they discovered the trash. "We stumbled upon a really large pile of alcohol bottles and trash; it was really disheartening," Allison said.
The Thompson Park-Pipestone Trailhead is a popular destination for families to go sledding and hiking.
Forest Service Ranger Jocelyn Dodge said they want people to enjoy winter activities but people need to clean up after themselves. Dodge said the Forest Service has a limited staff in the winter. "We want people to come out and enjoy the winter months but at the same time help us keep public lands clean and free of garbage," said Dodge.
If caught littering on Forest Service land, offenders can face a hefty fine.
"We want to remind people to pack in and pack out their garbage, so that it's clean for the next group that may be coming to the area," said Dodge.
Allison said unfortunately, she often comes across trash on the trails. "That experience was definitely the most trash I've ever encountered in one spot," she said.
They picked up some of the trash with a few bags she found in her car, but she said they couldn't pick up the entire mess at once.
Some good Samaritans saw a post she made about the incident on social media and cleaned up the rest.