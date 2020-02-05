Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY BELOW 5500 FEET... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING ABOVE 5500 FEET, HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 18 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW EXPECTED WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. * INTERSTATE 90 FROM ANACONDA TO BUTTE WILL HAVE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THURSDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

