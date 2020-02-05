BUTTE-On Wednesday night, Headframe Spirits hosted a reception to support the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in their tasting room.
The walls inside the building were decorated on Wednesday with photographs of dogs up for adoption at the shelter. The photographs were taken by local photographer Alycia Holland to help spread awareness of the dogs seeking their forever home in Butte.
In addition, the photos were printed on special edition bottles of Orphan Girl Liqueur to help raise awareness as part of their "Orphan Dog Series".
Headframe even teamed up with Highlands Veterinary Hospital to get all the labels printed.
February is Headframe's birthday month and owner Courtney McKee says they want to help local non-profits during this month of celebration.
"I think the thing that's really important to understand here is we're not just talking about a success that Headframe is creating, we're talking about a community success," said McKee.
She adds Headframe is also raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Safe Space and the Big Hole River Foundation this month.
All the donations received this month for the non-profits will be matched by Headframe and then matched again by the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, Butte's Ace Hardware, Winston Rod Company and Glacier Bank for the one they're supporting.