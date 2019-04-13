CLANCY- The driver of an SUV suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a head-on collusion with a semi-truck, Saturday afternoon.
Around 12:45 PM, a semi-truck traveling northbound on I-15 traveled for unknown reasons into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota 4Runner head-on.
The crash occurred between Clancy and Montana City.
The SUV overturned on its drivers side and the driver suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The semi overturned and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash, blocked the southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes and Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Uhl says they reopened the highway around 4 PM.
The two drivers were transported to St. Peter's Health for their injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and MHP says both drivers are Canadian citizens.
The crash is still under investigation and it's unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the crash.
MHP was still on scene of the crash just after 5 PM.