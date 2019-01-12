DEER LODGE- As the government shutdown enters its third week, many of Montana's national parks and historic sites are feeling the impact.
Sites across the country aren't receiving funds to keep operations going. A sign at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site said, "Area closed because of a lapse in federal appropriations, this national park facility is closed for the safety of visitors and park resources."
Deer Lodge residents said it's too bad this large tourist attraction is shutdown. "It's a very important part of our history and now tourists that come through from other states are unable to see it," said resident Debra Crow.
The ranch was set up to commemorate the cattle frontier in the 19th century when cattle men made there way to Montana.
Crow is a teacher in Powell County and said students in the area can't take field trips to the ranch because of the shutdown. Crow also said ranch employees would participate in outreach programs and come to the schools to teach kids about the cattle frontier. "Which is sad because the students are loosing out on this government shutdown," said Crow.
There is no word yet on when the government shutdown will be over but until it is employees at the ranch will not receive their paychecks.