From the sheriff's office:
The Granite County DUI Task Force now has an official Designated Driver, Dirk Sichveland, who is willing to drive people home within a 10 mile radius of Philipsburg, no questions asked. Contact Granite County Sheriff if a ride is needed: 406-859-3251.
The Montana Department of Transportation says the state has one of the highest DUI fatality rates in the nation. In 2017, 61 percent of fatalities on the road were the result of impaired driving.