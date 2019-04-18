HELENA - Before Thursday, Montana was just one of five states in the country without a law to protect firefighters and that changed when Governor Steve Bullock signed that state's first protection act into law.
Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Montana State Capitol Building on Thursday, to watch the governor sign the Firefighter Presumptive Care Act.
Firefighters at the ceremony say this act has been 20 years in the making. Joel Fassbinder, president of the Montana State Firemen’s Association said, "It's an opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate what the legislator has finally done."
Firefighters often face exposure to hazardous chemicals that can lead to serious medical conditions, including cancer. Now, firefighters say they will have the medical coverage they need to receive treatment and recover from illness. The act will provide firefighters with compensation for presumptive diseases that are a result of the job.
Fassbinder said, "These injuries are typically quieter and suffered in a more lonely un-celebrated environment but they are none the less just as harmful and dangerous and they destroy families."
The bill was introduced by Senator Nate McConnell, D- Missoula, who says he was inspired by his brother who is a firefighter in New Mexico and Jason Baker, a firefighter from Great Falls who passed away from cancer in February.
McConnell said, "This bill, this legislation this is an example of when people put politics aside and put Montana first and this is a big deal because it's bipartisan and has an outstanding signature on it."
All firefighters who want to be covered under the law will need a physical every two years. Fassbinder says this will help promote a healthy lifestyle and catch any diseases early. Fassbinder said, "Those physicals are going to catch a lot of this stuff earlier and if we catch it earlier it's going to save a lot of money."
Senate Bill 171 passed its third reading on Monday, which would require firefighters hired on or after July 1 be tobacco free.