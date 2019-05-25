ANACONDA- For the past five decades, the Anaconda Job Corps has been a staple in the Smelter City for training students in a number of specialized trades.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced plans to close Anaconda Job Corps in September and employees and students say they’ve been blindsided.
"It kind of really broke my heart in a way."
There were many broken hearts on Saturday, as staff informed the students that the campus would have no choice but to shutdown in the upcoming months.
Camille Yazzie is a student specializing in welding and has been a part of Job Corps for almost a year now. Yazzie says the school has positively changed her life.
Yazzie will graduate from the program in a week and says she already has job offers lined up in Billings and North Dakota. Yazzie said, "They come here for the trade but they don't expect growing as a family they don't expect bonding with people."
The students aren't the only ones in shock, the campus employs about 70 people from the Anaconda community. Anaconda-Deer Lodge Co. Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett says without the government funding the community will drastically feel the impact of the closure.
Everett said, "I use Job Corps a lot for the county, when we had the snow issue this winter they were the first to show up at the doorstep with 50 guys with shovels, they were fantastic." The students spent much of their time volunteering in the Anaconda community to practice their trade.
Yazzie said, "It just really helps especially when there's elderly people and disabled people and they really appreciate our help with shoveling snow and filling sand bags when the flood comes in the spring or the snow is melting."
The closure could have a negative impact on the city of upwards of $8 million, says Everett.
The financial toll of the closure is great says Everett but the loss of so many hard working students would be devastating for the Anaconda community.
Everett says he is working to get Congress to support Job Corps and reinstate the funding.