BUTTE, Mont. - In the Mining City, police say they have a male in custody after he attempted to steal a woman's cash at a liquor store and was tackled by Good Samaritans.
Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ronnie Pease of Billings.
Butte police responded to Gilligan’s Tobacco Shop and Liquor Store on East Front Street just after 8:30 PM, Tuesday night. Police say a woman put down cash on the counter to pay for her alcohol and Pease allegedly grabbed the money and took off.
A store employee chased and tackled Pease and held him down with the help of other Good Samaritans until police arrived.
Pease allegedly told the men he had a gun but Police say he did not. No one was hurt and police say Pease was wanted for walking away from the Billings pre-release center.
Pease was also charged with obstructing justice for telling police false names and theft.