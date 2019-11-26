BUTTE- A mature bull moose was shot and left to waste in the Highland Mountains south of Butte and Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information.
FWP Game Warden Shane Yaskus says the moose shot between November 15 and 22 was of Melrose in Camp Creek.
“Coming from Melrose,” Yaskus said, “the moose was located after Camp Creek Road leaves private land but before Camp Creek Reservoir on the north side of the road.”
Yaskus also said that the inside spread of the antlers of the moose measured more than 35 inches.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT (1-800-847-6668).
A reward is possible and all calls are kept confidential.