BUTTE- Butte's fire chief has tips on how to survive dangerous thunderstorm situations like lightning and downed power lines.
Fire officials in Butte say they respond to several thunderstorm related incidents each year.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller says the biggest threat during storms is cloud to ground lightning which kills several people across the country on a yearly basis. High winds are also a big threat because they often knock over trees and powerlines.
Miller says to find shelter during a storm, preferably in a building or a car with a hard top. He adds to avoid tall trees and open fields during a the storm.
If you're trapped outside make yourself as small as possible because lightning often hits tall objects.
Miller says to always treat a downed powerline as if it's energized because you never know.
"You don't have to come into direct contact with an energized line for it to bite you," he says. "If you're trapped by it in a vehicle, you just want to stay put until we can get there and get you out, you don't want to move around."
The fire department says they always watch the weather closely, so they're prepared for severe storms and their department works closely with NorthWestern Energy and other first responders in Butte to keep the community safe.
If you find yourself in a dangerous situation during a storm, Miller says to call 9-1-1.
If you experience a power outage during a storm, you can call NorthWestern's dispatch number at 888-467-2669.