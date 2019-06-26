BUTTE- The fourth of July is quickly approaching, which mean fireworks and firework stands are popping up around cities like Butte.
Beijing Bobs Firework Stand popped up on Monday at the intersection of Dewey Blvd. and Utah Avenue. Employees at the stand want to remind firework users to use safety precautions when setting off fireworks.
Employees say to always have an adult present, stay far away from buildings and wet fireworks after you light them off, so they don't reignite. Also, sparklers burn fast and can burn a person's hand if they're not used properly, said Beijing Bobs employee, Riley Hellinger.
Safety tips also extend to pets after multiple Butte residents reported online that their pets, especially dogs have run away from recent fireworks.
Hellinger wants to remind pet owners to keep an eye on their furry friends and to keep them inside during fireworks. Hellinger said, "There's also things called Thunder Blankets and people use for thunderstorms which seem to help animals feel more secure during these events."
Hellinger said his friends dog uses a Thunder Blanket during firework season and it has helped his dog stay calm. Thunder Blankets can be purchased at Walmart.
The big firework show put on by Town Pump at the M will be on Wednesday, July 3 at 10:30 PM.
Fireworks will be on sale in Butte until July 5.