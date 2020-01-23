BUTTE - The historic bar Irish Times caught fire early Thursday morning.
Fire crews said the blaze started around 3:00 AM at the bar on Main and East Galena. When they arrived there was "heavy fire" coming out of the windows on the second floor.
The Butte fire chief said crews were overwhelmed by fire when they entered the building. The fire got so intense they had to leave the building and fight the flames from outside.
The chief said the building is a total loss.
The fire impacted several businesses- Irish Times, The Muddy Creek Brewery, and The Post. UPTOP clothing was also renting some space the area.
The fire was reported to be under control at about 7:00 AM., but firefighters were still on scene monitoring hot spots.
No one was in the building at the time and there are no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.