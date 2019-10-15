BUTTE- A Montana-based studio is hoping to turn the Mining City into a hub for shooting major films in the Treasure State.
The old Northwestern Energy Building has sat vacant for almost 3 years on East Broadway Street and now Montana Studios is happy to announce they purchased the building.
The Hamilton-based company says their goal is to bring the film industry to Montana on a larger scale with more major productions.
They will be open up their new headquarters in Butte next year and say they want to build a film hub in the Mining City.
Montana Studios CEO Steve Grover says Butte provides them with an ideal location and scenery for movie sets.
The building, located at 40 E. Broadway is so large, Grover says they potentially want to rent the building to other businesses, build apartments and create an event space.
Grover says they also hope to purchase the Butte Depot building on South Arizona St. for additional land and event space. Grover says they're excited to bring work and productions to the Mining City.
“We're just really excited to be in Butte, it has just been amazing how welcoming Butte has been," Grover said. "There's also a nice crew base that is already here and there's people already involved in film that are excited to have us here."
Montana Studios says they hope to hire 150 people for local temp jobs if they can bring major film productions to the Mining City. Grover says it will be a great way for members of the community to make money.
Renovation work has already started on the outside of the building. Grover says they plan to remove the blue paneling from the outside of the building to restore the original look of the building.
Grover says they hope to have tenants in the building and their headquarters open by early 2020.