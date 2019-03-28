BUTTE- Winter is still making its presence known in the Mining City after firefighters say a buildup of snow led to a roof collapse Thursday morning.
Around 11 AM, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded to the intersection of Harrison Ave and Sampson Street for a roof collapse. The building was an abandoned storage facility and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters say the south side of the roof caved in due to the heavy and wet snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The building is next the Zip Trip but not attached to the store, which wasn't damaged.
NorthWestern Energy turned off electricity to the abandoned building.
Firefighters put up caution tape in front of the building to keep people away from the area.
Fire Chief Jeff Miller says this is the fifth building collapse in Butte this winter.