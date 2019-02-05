BUTTE- Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 90 on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3 PM a female driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when her vehicle drifted to the right at mile marker 233.5. The driver then overcorrected and struck a guard rail. The vehicle then began to role and the driver was partially ejected.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
The road conditions at the time of the crash were ice and snow. The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.
MHP has not released the victims age or identity.