Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR 4 YEAR OLD ANTHONY JIMENEZ JUNIOR AND 3 YEAR OLD ARMANDO JIMENEZ TAKEN BY THEIR NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER, TANISHA RUE BRADY. TANISHA IS A 22 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEY ARE WITH TWO OTHER UNKNOWN INDIVIDUALS IN A GOLD PASSENGER CAR, POSSIBLY A PONTIAC, AND MOVING IN AN UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 9 1 1 OR BILLINGS PD AT 657 8461