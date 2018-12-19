BUTTE- One woman credits famous hometown daredevil Evel Knievel with inspiring her elaborate Christmas display. Over 100 lights and dozens of displays line her yard on Quincy Street.
Carrie Leary has been decorating her house for the past 16 years. "When I found out I was pregnant with my son, I was like, 'okay, I'm going to start collecting Christmas lights because I want this for my kids,'" Leary said.
Each year Leary adds a new decoration to the display. She said her first two displays were Santa shooting a basketball and Santa kicking a football to Rudolph. Sports are important to Leary's family and that's why she always includes sports displays.
When Leary was young her father would take her around Butte each Christmas to view lights.
Leary said Evel Knievel's house inspired her decorations. "Evel Knievel's house is where it came from, I mean he had Santa on a motorbike and he was popping a wheelie and he was really big, and I was like, 'Oh my god, that's so awesome.'"
Leary said people come from across Montana to view her display and the joy it brings to people inspires her to keep her tradition alive. "We just really need to remember what Christmas is about. It's about family and tradition," she said.
Leary said all are welcome to come view the display and it will be up until the new year.