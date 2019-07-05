BUTTE- Preliminary results show positive feedback for the idea of a community food cooperative in the Mining City.
A food co-op is a member-based organization that tries to offer affordable local and organic groceries.
After a community food co-op was proposed last month, community members are asking for feedback on whether people would shop there.
Five co-op committees, including public outreach, finance and vision, are working to get the idea off the ground. The co-op is backed by two nonprofits in Butte, NCAT and Headwaters RC&D.
Residents can give their feedback through a survey linked to at the bottom of this article.
As of Friday, community outreach secretary Megan Babin says they've received 491 surveys and the feedback she says has been positive. Babin said, "So in order to gather as much information and as large of a sample size as possible just to make sure we set ourselves up for success."
Babin adds a co-op would help support local farmers and growers in Butte. It would also add another grocery store option for residents after the recent closure of Stokes.
Babin said, "Butte is a unique community I think is still working to rebuild itself and rebrand itself and I think small business and community business are the heart of that movement."
She said the co-op is still in its early stages and there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.
The online survey can be found here.
Hard copies are available at Oro Fino Coffee and St. James Hospital, and those completed surveys can be turned into NCAT and Headwaters.