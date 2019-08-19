DEER LODGE- One woman has died and several people were injured at the Powell County Fairgrounds Sunday night after a driver lost control of his car during the demolition derby.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says a Powell County EMT died in the crash.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said during one of the final events, a car in the competition hit another car and the driver then lost control of his vehicle. The car went through the barriers and a fence and hit several bystanders in the crowd.
At least seven people were transported to Deer Lodge Medical Center with injuries. One person was picked up by air ambulance.
Sheriff Roselles said several other people suffered minor injuries due to the crash.
Montana Highway Patrol, the Powell County Sheriff's Office and the Deer Lodge Police Department all responded to the incident.
The crash is still under investigation.
Story updated Aug. 19 at 1:24 PM with new information from the sheriff's office on the fatality.