BUTTE- For the 35th year in a row, The Pipes and Drums of the Edmonton Police Service are back in Butte for St. Patrick's Day.
The band from Canada arrived in Butte on Thursday and have over 25 scheduled performances St. Patrick's Day weekend. Saturday afternoon the band played at Headframes Spirit to a packed crowd.
Pipe Major James McKee says he loves coming to Butte each St. Patrick's Day. McKee said, "We have parades and stuff up in the Edmonton area but nothing like this where everyone is getting dressed up the crowds are enthusiastic and when we preform the crowds go wild."
McKee says the band started to come to Butte decades ago after a former Butte FBI agent befriended a band member at police training.
Twelve band members came to Butte and will continue performing throughout the weekend. The band will play in the St. Patrick's Day parade Sunday at 12:30 PM.