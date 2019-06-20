BUTTE- Community leaders held the first "Flight Night and Bites" at Bert Mooney Airport Thursday night to raise funds for a new flight initiative.
The goal of the Fly Butte campaign is to secure flights to and from Butte.
The campaigns needs to raise about $400,000 for a revenue guarantee to convince United Airlines a new Denver flight would be a success in Butte.
The Tourism and Business Improvement District through the new bed tax increase committed to half of the funds needed. NorthWestern Energy has pledged $5,000 and local leaders are asking the community and businesses for donations.
Executive Director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Sorini said, "For tourism it's much easier to get to Butte to go through Denver and we're hoping it will open up such a whole new world to our community."
Sorini and other local leaders say a new flight would put Butte's airport on the map in Montana and help strengthen Butte's economy.
Joe Willauer, executive director of the BDLC said, "Having a strong airport is critical to the success of our community. We have really good companies in town that have a headquarters in our community and they need access to flights to get to their other locations."
If the campaign is a success, the new flight could be in Butte by next year.
The airport was packed Thursday night for the event to kick off the Fly Butte campaign, with the Butte Chamber of Commerce, the Butte Local Development Corp, Headwaters RC&D, Butte CVB and the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow.
