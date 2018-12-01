BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded to a call of a smoke alarm going off at The Silver Bow Homes at 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
When fire crews arrived, they found a stove fire in a first-floor apartment. The fire spread to the kitchen walls and crews had to tear the walls off to prevent the fire from spreading further. Fire crews were able to put out the fire but said there’s significant damage to the kitchen.
Butte Battalion Chief Jim Merrifield said they searched the apartment three times and found no one inside. A stove that was left on is believed to be the cause of the fire.
At 9 a.m. fire crews were still on scene checking the walls and ceilings to make sure there was no trapped heat.
A neighbor told fire crews the smoke alarm had been going off since 2 a.m. but no one called the fire department.
Chief Merrifield said there was water damage to a basement apartment below.