BUTTE- On Monday night, Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash, south of Butte.
Around 8 PM, MHP was dispatched to the Moose Creek area on I-15 about 30 miles south of Butte. MHP says a single car was traveling northbound when the driver went into the median, overcorrected to the right and then rolled over 4 times.
The driver was a 78-year-old male from Tucson, Arizona and MHP says the male was transported to St. James Hospital where he later died.
MHP says they're waiting to hear from the coroner's office to learn if the male died from his injuries or a medical condition.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, says MHP.