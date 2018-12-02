Dozens of families gathered in downtown Missoula on Sunday morning for a chance to eat cookies and meet two holiday heroes.
Some came dressed in festive apparel, others came to eat sugar cookies, but all came for a chance to meet Santa.
First Interstate Bank in downtown Missoula was transformed into Whoville for dozens of children to have teddy bear tea time.
"Teddy bear tea time has two tea settings where kiddos come in with their teddy bears and have tea and cookies," Chairperson of Teddy Bear Teas Heidi Starrett said. "We have a happy grinch here so our theme is whoville."
Starrett added that teddy bear tea time is one event that the Downtown Missoula partnership puts on for the annual Festival of trees.
"The Festival of trees started [November 30th] and we have local designers come in and design over 30 different Christmas trees that will be auctioned off next Saturday, December 8th, at a holiday auction," Starrett said.
Teddy bear tea time guests had the chance to spend time with their family, and look at some of the trees up for the auction.
Isla Parker said her "mama" brought her to the event.
"I want to get a Christmas tree," Three-year-old Parker said.
Starrett said all proceeds go towards the Make-A-Wish foundation and the downtown Missoula Partnership, which works to keep Missoula "the best it can be."
The Festival of trees auction takes place on Saturday, December 8, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. You can buy tickets here.