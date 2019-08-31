BUTTE-Saturday kicked off the Copper Paws Dog Agility Trial in Butte, which brings dogs from across the Western United States and Canada to the Mining City.
The agility trials started early Saturday morning and over 100 dogs are competing in the Labor Day Weekend competition. There are dogs of all breeds and handlers of all ages competing in the fifth annual event.
There is food provided by the 4-H Club and auction items donated by the community.
The trial has eight different courses and four different groups and there are prizes and bragging rights for the winners in each category.
The trial brings much needed business to Butte says Trish Blakeley, trial chair for the competition. Also Blakeley says it's a community effort to put on this event every year. "Everybody pitches in and we have a 4-H club that pitches in and we have great food and all of that in combination tends to bring everybody here and it's a really laid-back kind of environment," said Blakeley.
The trial will be going on through Monday afternoon and the public is invited to attend. The arena is located on Elgin Drive off the Woodville exit in Butte. However, the public is asked not to bring their dogs to lessen the distractions for competitors.