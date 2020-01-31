Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED IN VALLEYS. TERRAIN ABOVE 6000 FEET: SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 40 TO 50 MPH WITH GUSTS UP 60 MPH. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. LARGE WAVES COULD OCCUR ON AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&