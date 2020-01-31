BUTTE-Super Bowl Sunday is now one of the biggest days of the year at Discovery Ski Area, and this year a portion from every adult lift ticket sold will go to a great cause.
Over the past few years, Super Bowl Sunday has been a packed day at Discovery. Ticket Office Manager Kristine Smith says they're expecting over 2,000 people to hit the slopes before the big game.
This year, $12 from every adult lift ticket sold goes to Montana Trout Unlimited, a non-profit whose goal is to help save the fish and keep the rivers clean in Montana.
The added business to the ski area also benefits local businesses, restaurants and hotels in Philipsburg and Anaconda, Smith said.
She adds this is a great way to get outside and exercise before the big game.
"The Super Bowl doesn't really kick off until 4 p.m., even the pre-game, so it's a good way to get outside get their heart pumping and then go and cheer on their favorite team," Smith said.
Discovery will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday and the lifts will start turning around 9:30 a.m. and stay open until 4 p.m.
Smith says the restaurant and bar will be open and all the Super Bowl pre-game action will be on their televisions.
She adds, although it will be busy on Sunday, Smith recommends buying a lift ticket the day of at the ticket office.