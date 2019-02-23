Whitehall- The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department received a call of a structure fire just before 4:30 Saturday morning.
A few trailers and a RV caught fire at Freman's Auto Junkyard in Whitehall. The Boulevard and Home Atherton Volunteer Departments in Butte responded to the scene as mutual aid partners.
The trailers and RV were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
Crews remained on scene until 11 AM. The trailers and RV are a total loss says Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Ward. The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. Ward says a heater may have caused the fire but it's still undetermined at this time.
Ward says he wants to thank Butte's volunteer departments for responding quickly to the fire. Ward says the additional help and man power allowed them to extinguish the fire.