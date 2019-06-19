BUTTE- Wednesday evening is the start of the 4th annual Covellite International Film Festival in Butte, which aims to bring movies from across the world to Butte.
At the Covellite Theatre, the festival will get underway Wednesday night at 6 PM with opening short films followed by an intermission. Then at 8 PM, the festival will screen "Flint: The Poisoning of an American City."
The festival has been in Butte each summer for the past four years and it brings a variety of independent films from across the country to the Mining City. The festival is five days long and there are six screening locations around Uptown.
The locations include the Covellite, the Finlen's Copper Bowl, the Butte Central Auditorium, the Clark Chateau, Quarry Brewing and Fifty One Below.
The producer and editor of "Flint" will be at the Covellite Theatre to talk about his film. Festival Director, Don Andrews says this is a unique experience unlike a regular movie theater.
Andrews said, "The festival isn't just about watching movies, then leaving the theater and letting them slowly fade from your memory. Each film is a conversation here and these people have come a long way and they don't just want to screen their film they want interaction and people to come out and engage."
The festival also received a tourism grant from the state, which Andrews says will be used for advertisement to increase attendance at the festival next year.
