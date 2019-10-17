BUTTE-First responders in the Mining City are getting some much needed upgrades to their radio systems in the coming months.
After some debate, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners approved just under $1.6 million for the new radio system in Butte.
Sheriff Ed Lester says the current system first responders are using is about 30 years old.
First respnders say there have been multiple incidents where radio contact has cut out due to interference from cell phones, buildings and other urbanization. Sheriff Lester says he doesn't want his officers unable to call for backup due to interference.
The new 800 megahertz sysstem will provide first responders with new portable hand held radios, mobile radios for the cars and new tower repeaters.
Sheriff Lester says this is all in an effort to keep the community safe. "It's going to make it safer for the first responders, obviously it's going to make it safer for the people we serve as far as the public who may require our assistance and the nice thing is if we tack on to the state system which is a trunk system, the state will actually maintain those radio sites," said Sheriff Lester.
He adds, they hope to get the new repeaters installed right away on their radio towers and then hope to have the system with the new radios up and running by this summer.