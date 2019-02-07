Police lights road crash

BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lee LaBreche identified the woman in Tuesday's fatal accident on Interstate 90 as 29-year-old Josephine Smiley of Missoula. 

Labreche says Smiley died from blunt force trauma after being partially ejected from her vehicle. 

Around 3 PM Tuesday afternoon, Smiley was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when her vehicle drifted to the right at mile marker 233.5. She overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then began to roll and Smiley was partially ejected. 

Smiley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The road conditions at the time of the crash were ice and snow. 

