BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lee LaBreche identified the woman in Tuesday's fatal accident on Interstate 90 as 29-year-old Josephine Smiley of Missoula.
Labreche says Smiley died from blunt force trauma after being partially ejected from her vehicle.
Around 3 PM Tuesday afternoon, Smiley was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when her vehicle drifted to the right at mile marker 233.5. She overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then began to roll and Smiley was partially ejected.
Smiley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
The road conditions at the time of the crash were ice and snow.