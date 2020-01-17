BUTTE -- The Fly Butte Initiative is working hard to get a flight to and from Denver in the Mining City and negotiations with United Airlines are still in the works.
United presented Butte with contract options about a week ago and representatives from Fly Butte say the next step is to determine which contract would be more successful for Butte and Bert Mooney Airport.
The contract options are to start flights to and from Denver June 2020 or in June 2021. United is possibly looking for a two-year revenue guarantee from the city, and the community has already raised $400,000 for it.
However, the actual amount of funds needed are uncertain until a contract is chosen.
Joe Willauer with the Fly Butte Initiative says they also want to focus on marketing the flight in Butte, and Denver to ensure the flights are full and a success.
"We're going to get this flight, we're going to prove it out to be successful and we're going to move on to the next flight and so this is a very large collaborative effort," Willauer said.
He adds getting new flights takes a collaborative effort with many Butte organizations including the Butte Chamber of Commerce, the Butte Local Development Corp., Headwaters RC&D and the airport.
Fly Butte has already received over 70 donations from the Butte community to support the new flight.
Willauer says the long-term goal of Fly Butte is to create a fund that could continue to grow air service in Butte, that neighboring airports have done too.
The group plans to meet within the next two weeks to discuss the contract options.