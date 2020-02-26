BUTTE- In the Mining City, demolition began this week to make room for a new Town Pump in Uptown Butte.
The new Town Pump will replace the Town Pump currently located at the intersection of Montana and Platinum Streets in Uptown.
This week construction tape went up, and Jim's Corner Bar was demolished to make room for the new gas station and convenience store.
Over the past few years, Town Pump has acquired some of the houses and land behind the current store and construction crews have been busy moving three houses from the site. In addition, crews still need to demolish two more houses on Idaho Street to make room for the new store.
The new store will have an expanded deli, new gas islands and better according to Town Pump's Director of Corporate Communications, Bill McGladdery.
The new store will also have expanded grocery options.
McGladdery adds they're excited for how the new building will benefit Uptown Butte.
"I think it's going to definitely be an improvement on the appearance of the traffic on Montana Street and for the people coming into Butte to see a fresh new building here as they drive Uptown," McGladdery said.
Operations at the current store will be maintained during the entire project and McGladdery says they expect the new building to be completed by late September or early October.
Once the new store is open, McGladdery says demolition will begin on the old Town Pump.