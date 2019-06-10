BUTTE - A community march and rally is slated for Saturday after vandals spray-painted racist anti-Indian graffiti on a woman's house.
A 65-year-old Butte woman reported finding racial slurs spray-painted onto the side of her house, according to the Montana Standard. She believes they were targeted toward one of her tenants, who is a member of the Sioux tribe.
The Montana Human Rights Network is inviting people to join them in solidarity against racism and to show support for the victims.
The Sat., June 15 march starts at 1:30 PM and includes speakers Kim Doney Boyle, Donavon Hawk, Cheryl Eagle, Miki Chessmore, Geoff Gallus, Travis McAdam and Mokai Schux Malope.
From the MHRN:
The “CommUnity Rally Against Hate” will start this Saturday, June 15, 2019, with people gathering in front of the Imagine Butte Resource Center on Park Street at 1:30 p.m. Folks will then march the few blocks to Emma Park (located at Porphyry and Colorado). At the Emma Park Gazebo, speakers from the community will address issues related to the recent hate crime in Butte and why the community must respond to the fear these kinds of incidents produce. Speakers will begin delivering their remarks about 2:00 p.m.
“We’re inviting and asking the community to stand and march with us in solidarity against racism, bigotry, and the forces of hate in our community,” says Travis McAdam of the Montana Human Rights Network. “We want to make it clear that the targeting of people and constituencies in our community, and the fear it creates, won't be ignored. Instead, we will stand together and continue working to make our community a better and safer place for everyone.”