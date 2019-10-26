BUTTE-In the Mining City, community organizations are teaming up to help combat homelessness by finding those in need permanent housing.
St. James Healthcare was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to help those in need.
St. James is working in collaboration with Action Inc., Butte police, the housing authority, the city and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center to try and get permanent housing for Butte's homeless population.
Officials say frequent users of Butte's resources for the homeless have cost the city roughly $1 million.
This grant allows the organizations to identify those individuals in need and work together to get them off the street. The program is called FUSE, "Frequent User System Engagement" and other cities in Montana have implemented the same program.
Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for St. James, Kevin Dennehy said, "what we hope to see is we have permanent housing for a number of these people, and so they are in a stable permanent house where they are getting services they need to live a happy and healthy life. "
Margie Seccomb the CEO of Action Inc., which is a nonprofit that helps the homeless in Butte says they don't want anyone in Butte unsafe on the streets, especially during the winter. "What this grant is going to do is help us focus more on the gap in our system which is permanent supportive housing and really the idea behind that is to provide a permanent place," said Seccomb.
Officials say they've already started work on the program and they're working to determine where suitable permanent housing would be for those in need, in Butte.