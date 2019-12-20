BUTTE - A co-op in the Mining City is one step closer to becoming a reality after a market study was done on Butte to gage the possibility of the co-op.
A five-person steering committee was formed about six months ago to get a co-op up and running. Committee members say the market study was key to show that a co-op is possible in Butte by an outside source.
The group has narrowed down two top locations, but committee members say they can’t officially announce the location options just yet. Steering committee member Julie Jaksha says they have contractors walking through the buildings and they’ve started to price equipment.
Jaksha adds they’re still looking for seed funding and they encourage community members to get involved in the co-op.
Also, says Jaksha, a co-op would add much needed grocery options and variety to Butte. A co-op would also support local businesses and farmers.
“I think a co-op would be awesome for Butte, I mean all the feedback is people want more locally produced products, they want to know where their food is coming from and they want that opportunity to purchase locally produced goods,” said Jaksha.
Jaksha says if all goes as planned they hope to have the co-op open for business by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
A public meeting is planned to update the community on the co-op’s progress in February.