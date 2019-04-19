BUTTE- Work is underway on a new $6 million project to install a roundabout at the Rocker interchange. It's the first traffic circle for the Butte area.
The new roundabout will be located at the Rocker interchange of Interstate 15-90, and the brunt of the construction work is expected to be complete by November.
Construction began on Monday, and MDT officials say crews are hard at work making ramp detours to avoid disruption to traffic and businesses during construction.
Bill Fogarty, MDT construction supervisor said, "The benefit there is that we keep the motorist the traffic separated from the workers, and then the contractors can focus on building the roundabout in a single phase versus multiple phases."
When the new intersection is complete, there will be a six-legged roundabout with a single 17-foot-wide lane. The roundabout will serve the interstate lanes on and off, the cross road in both directions and Frontage Road.
Fogarty says the current layout of Rocker is not equipped to handle current traffic patterns. The new roundabout is expected to reduce congestion, traffic and emissions.
Some residents are hesitant about the roundabout and say they don't want change.
Butte resident Craig Burt says it's something he is going to have to get use to.
Fogarty says he understands people's hesitation with roundabouts and is confident residents will come to see the benefits.
Fogarty said, "We'll definitely see more of these in the future as we move forward and folks will realize the benefits they bring with them."
The $6 million project will be funded by state and federal fuel taxes.
MDT has some advice on how to take a roundabout:
- Approach the roundabout as you would a typical four-way intersection. Be in the right approach lane if you intend to turn right, be in the left approach lane if you intend on making a left or U-turn, and any approach lane is OK if you are proceeding straight.
- Upon approaching the roundabout, stay to the right of the splitter island and SLOW DOWN to 10-15 mph.
- Watch for bicyclists and allow for them to merge into the entry lane.
- Watch for and yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk or waiting to cross.
- YIELD to traffic already in the roundabout.
- Once you’re in the roundabout, do not stop except to avoid a collision; you have the right-of-way over entering traffic. Always keep to the right of the central island and travel in a counterclockwise direction. Maintain a slow speed and DO NOT PASS other vehicles.
- Look for your street, use your right-turn signal and exit the roundabout.
- As you exit the roundabout, watch for and yield to pedestrians and bicyclists.