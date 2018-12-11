BUTTE- An unattended candle is to blame for an early morning house fire in Butte. The homeowner and his dog made it out of the home and called for help.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of South Iowa Ave at 4:58 Tuesday morning. The fire department said in a Facebook post, "the gentleman was able to find his dog in the heavy, hovering smoke, and they escaped without harm."
Fire crews remained on scene until 8:20 a.m. putting out hot spots.
The homeowner, Charles Ruppert said he's thankful for the quick response of Butte's Fire Department. "It could of been a lot worse than it is, stuff can be replaced. I could not be breathing right now and that’s the biggest part of it, we all got out safe and that's all that matters," said Ruppert.
Rupert said he lit a candle and left it unattended for a few minutes to get ready for work. "I'm just amazed in twenty minutes it pretty much wiped out the house," said Ruppert.
Fire Chief Jeff Miller wants to remind residents not to leave candles unattended. "If you do use candles, for the holidays or any other time, you never leave them unattended and they're at least 12 inches from anything that’s flammable," said Chief Miller.
Chief Miller also wants to remind residents with the holiday season here to water your Christmas tree every day. "You don't want to leave it up too long because they dry out quickly," said Chief Miller. He also said to make sure the tree is three feet in each direction from a heat source.
Ruppert said he is able to stay with family while he rebuilds his home.