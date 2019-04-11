BUTTE- St. James Hospital hosted a day camp for high school students in Butte and Whitehall to learn about "awesome" careers on Thursday.
The camp is called Research and Explore Awesome Careers in Health care (REACH) and helps high school students get interested in the medical profession. The camp was created 10 years ago by the Montana Office of Rural Health and Area Health Education Center.
Over 60 high school students from Butte High, Butte Central and Whitehall participated in the eighth annual camp.
The students experienced different departments in the hospital such as sports training, nutrition and diabetes treatment. The students even learned CPR and what medicine to provide a patient in cardiac arrest. Each station was about 45 minutes long and gave the students hands-on experience.
Natasha Robinson from the Montana Hospital Association says health care professionals are in great demand in Montana, so it's a great field to go into.
"We're seeing here in Montana a huge workforce shortage area within health care," Robinson said, "So it's really important that we are growing our own here in Montana."
Robinson says the program has inspired students to pursue a medical career.
Shelby Jennings is a senior nursing student at Montana Tech. She volunteered at the camp on Thursday and says the program inspired her to get into the medical field.
Jennings said, "When I was in high school I didn't know I wanted to go into the medical field and I was in an anatomy class that was coming up for the day and I decided to come up and I kind of fell in love with it."
The Montana Hospital Association and Montana AHEC also hosts a MedStart summer camp program aimed at developing the next generation of healthcare providers.