BUTTE - Police say bystanders tackled a man who tried to steal cash from a customer who was paying for her purchase at a local store.
Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ronnie Pease of Billings.
Butte police responded to Gilligan’s Tobacco Shop and Liquor Store on East Front Street just after 8:30 PM on Tuesday.
Police say a woman put down cash on the counter to pay for her alcohol and Pease allegedly grabbed the money and took off.
A store employee chased and tackled Pease and held him down with the help of others until police arrived. Pease allegedly tried to threaten the employee by saying he had a gun, but officers didn't find a weapon on him.
Police say Pease was wanted for walking away from the Billings pre-release center.
Pease is also charged theft and obstructing justice for telling police false names.
No one was hurt in the incident.