BUTTE-Black Friday was in full swing at Murdoch's in Butte and a few of the Silver Bow Youth Leaders set up shop for the holiday season, to wrap Christmas presents for shoppers and the community.
A few volunteers were hard at work wrapping gifts from open to close at Murdoch's on Friday.
For the third year in a row, the Silver Bow Youth Leaders have volunteered their time to wrap gifts for the Butte community. Murdoch's donated all the wrapping paper and decorations for the kids.
The volunteers say it's important to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season.
The gift wrapping is free but the group is accepting donations for their other events. Silver Bow Youth Leader Taryn Stratton says you can also bring gifts from other stores for them to wrap.
Stratton adds she looks forward to wrapping gifts for the community each year. "Well one gift wrapping is fun, and we just enjoy it, we try and get as much community service in as possible to help people who need it because why not," said Stratton.
The group will be at Murdoch's up until Christmas Eve wrapping gifts and Stratton says they'll be set up right inside the entrance every weekend and some weekdays.