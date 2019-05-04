BUTTE- The weather was beautiful in the Mining City, Saturday afternoon and hundreds of kids gathered at the Butte Family YMCA for their annual Healthy Kids Day.
Healthy Kids Day is a national event hosted by YMCA's across the country and staff says the event helps parents and kids do uplifting activities and teach them about summer activities available in Butte. The YMCA wants to help Butte kids remain active all year long.
The day started with a color run and over 200 children participated. The event had a bouncy house, tennis lessons and a hula hoop contest to keep kids moving all day.
Local businesses donated pizza and drinks for the event and a dozen vendors including the Boy and Girl Scouts, The Forest Service and Big Brothers Big Sisters showed up to give information on summer activities in Butte.
The Y even had drawings for free memberships and summer camps.
Butte Family YMCA CEO Phillip Borup said, "just getting the kids away from the screens and getting them on better food. A lot of times we sugar them up a little too much, so we try and teach them about healthy food and we get them out in nature."
Borup says YMCA's across the Treasure State offer financial assistance for families in need, so every child can remain active this summer.