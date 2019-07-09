BUTTE - Police say a woman was shot through her front door under mysterious circumstances.
Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich says officers responded to a call on July 8 around 9:45 PM for a report of an injured woman in the 400 block of N. Wyoming Street.
The victim had a gunshot wound to her shin from a bullet that had gone through her front door. Investigators believe the weapon was a small caliber handgun.
Officers secured the house and a SWAT team arrived an hour later to search the premises for the shooter, but didn't find anyone.
Skuletich says the victim, a 33-year-old woman, wasn't willing to talk to police Monday night and was transported to St. James Hospital. Police say they will reach out to her again Tuesday.