BUTTE - Police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.
They say Erica Patelis-McGrath was last seen near the Motel 6 in Uptown.
From police:
We are looking for any assistance in locating Erica Patelis-McGrath. Erica is approx is 38 years old, standing 5'2" and weighs approx 120 lbs. Erica was last seen on May 4th near the Motel 6 in uptown Butte. If you have seen Erica in the last two days or know her whereabouts, please contact our department at 406-497-1120. Thank You.