BUTTE - Police say several felony charges are likely for a woman accused of ramming cars, injuring teens and resisting arrest.
Butte Captain Mark St. Pierre says the incident started around 10:35 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 7. A group of 15-20 teenagers were gathered at the second parking lot of the M trail.
At some point a woman, later identified as Athena Smith, 32, of Butte, drove up in a white Dodge Durango. Witnesses said she waved a stick of burning sage, made strange statements and started to drive erratically around the parking lot.
Police say she rammed several cars and hurt four teens who got pinned between her car and other vehicles. They're reviewing a video of the incident, which was also provided to ABC FOX Montana.
Teens called 911 and she eventually left the area and led officers on a high-speed chase, eventually stopping at a dead-end on Mercury Street.
St. Pierre says she then resisted arrest, fought officers and tried to kick out the windows of a police car. She allegedly made strange statements about being a "messenger from God."
She was taken to St. James Hospital for a blood draw to test for potential drugs and alcohol in her system after saying that she had used meth.
St. Pierre says they're working with a district attorney to determine what charges Smith will face. He expects that she'll be charged with several felonies.
Note: The video of this incident contains extensive use of profanity.