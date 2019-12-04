BUTTE-In the Mining City, people from all over the world were made U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the Mike Mansfield U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday.
Twenty-five people became citizens and many of them say the ceremony was extra special because it was just in time for the holiday season.
The new citizens held their hands over their hearts as their new national anthem was sung to begin the ceremony. All of them coming from 16 countries from across the globe.
Judge Benjamin Hursh says all 25 of them would have traveled collectively 107,000 miles to get to Butte from their home country. He added that was over 20,000 more miles than the last ceremony he had.
Lorenz Dobringer is one of the new U.S. citizens. Dobringer says he was born in Chile and came to the U.S. 12 years ago. Today, with his wife and two young sons watching, Dobringer became a U.S. citizen.
"It's great to be a part of society and to be able to 100 percent participate in everything and not being held back as just an immigrant," said Dobringer.
He adds his family has something extra to celebrate this Christmas and into the new year.
Judge Hursh says with cheers and clapping from loved ones and friends, naturalization ceremonies are always a positive and fun day in his courtroom. "They've worked really hard to get here they're thinking about all the sacrifices they've made to get here and they are over joyed to complete this process and become a citizen of the United States," Dobringer said.
Judge Hursh says the next naturalization ceremony in Butte will be in April.