BUTTE- Butte's water park, Ridge Waters is gearing up for season two and is set to open June 8 at noon.
Butte-Silver Bow says opening day is delayed due to the winter's inclement weather. Ridge Waters had its first summer last year when it open for the first time in June 2018.
The almost $9 million park was a giant success with the Butte community last summer and management says they're excited to kick off the 2019 season.
The Parks and Rec. Department is also finishing up renovations at Stodden Park where Ridge Waters is located and they say those renovations should be done in the upcoming weeks.
Ridge Waters will be open 7 days a week and kids 2 years or younger are free, it's $4 for 3 to 17 years old and $6 for adults. Passes are available for purchase at the Highland View Golf Course clubhouse before the water park opens.
The park also has a concession stand that serves pizza, hot dogs, drinks, candy and snacks.